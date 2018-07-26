West Overton Village's hands-on history looks at doing laundry

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Washing clothes today is a snap, with machines that do just about everything but load themselves.

West Overton Village and Museums near Scottdale will remind folks how lucky they are, with a DIY History event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 29 that will include a historical laundry lesson.

Along with testing their knuckles against a washboard, visitors will have the opportunity to churn butter, cook on an open hearth and play 19th-century games.

“Washing clothes on a washboard sounds miserable to adults, but the kids love it,” says director of education Aaron Hollis. “They get to dirty a cloth and then wash it by hand — but they don’t have to do it until their fingers are raw.”

In addition to illustrating life in the 1800s, each activity will teach another lesson, such as the science of turning cream into butter, he says.

Learning by doing

The laundry session will cover what Hollis calls “the evolution of laundry,” progressing from beating clothes on a rock, to using a washboard, to hand agitators, to automatic machines. West Overton’s 1913 washing machine will be on display.

“Learning by doing is so much better than listening to someone talk,” he says. “It’s easier to learn history by becoming involved in the process.”

At the Overholt Homestead, visitors will receive a passport to have stamped at each of the various activity stations to earn a prize.

Visitors can test their sleuthing skills with the new village-wide scavenger hunt game, “Clued-in,” which Hollis says will take them on a tour of the buildings on the 12-acre site, birthplace of steel magnate Henry Clay Frick and site of a former rye whiskey distillery.

West Overton’s walking tour booklet will provide the basis for clues that will “bounce them around the village as they read the book,” he says.

First in a series

This hands-on event will be the first in a series of seasonal DIY History programs at the historical complex at 109 West Overton Road, East Huntingdon. The next installment, planned for Oct. 14, will include pressing apples for cider and making sauerkraut.

Tickets for the inaugural DIY History day are $5, or $15 per family, and can be purchased on-site or in advance on the West Overton website.

Details: 724-887-7910 or westovertonvillage.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.