Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Art & Museums

West Overton Village's hands-on history looks at doing laundry

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, July 26, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Tribune-Review West Overton Village and Museums will offer visitors a window into the 1800s.Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review West Overton Village and Museums will offer visitors a window into the 1800s.Tribune-Review

Updated 56 minutes ago

Washing clothes today is a snap, with machines that do just about everything but load themselves.

West Overton Village and Museums near Scottdale will remind folks how lucky they are, with a DIY History event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 29 that will include a historical laundry lesson.

Along with testing their knuckles against a washboard, visitors will have the opportunity to churn butter, cook on an open hearth and play 19th-century games.

“Washing clothes on a washboard sounds miserable to adults, but the kids love it,” says director of education Aaron Hollis. “They get to dirty a cloth and then wash it by hand — but they don’t have to do it until their fingers are raw.”

In addition to illustrating life in the 1800s, each activity will teach another lesson, such as the science of turning cream into butter, he says.

Learning by doing

The laundry session will cover what Hollis calls “the evolution of laundry,” progressing from beating clothes on a rock, to using a washboard, to hand agitators, to automatic machines. West Overton’s 1913 washing machine will be on display.

“Learning by doing is so much better than listening to someone talk,” he says. “It’s easier to learn history by becoming involved in the process.”

At the Overholt Homestead, visitors will receive a passport to have stamped at each of the various activity stations to earn a prize.

Visitors can test their sleuthing skills with the new village-wide scavenger hunt game, “Clued-in,” which Hollis says will take them on a tour of the buildings on the 12-acre site, birthplace of steel magnate Henry Clay Frick and site of a former rye whiskey distillery.

West Overton’s walking tour booklet will provide the basis for clues that will “bounce them around the village as they read the book,” he says.

First in a series

This hands-on event will be the first in a series of seasonal DIY History programs at the historical complex at 109 West Overton Road, East Huntingdon. The next installment, planned for Oct. 14, will include pressing apples for cider and making sauerkraut.

Tickets for the inaugural DIY History day are $5, or $15 per family, and can be purchased on-site or in advance on the West Overton website.

Details: 724-887-7910 or westovertonvillage.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me