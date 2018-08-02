'Conglomeration' showcases contrasting artists' styles

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Four area artists will bring their worldviews and perspectives, along with contrasting styles and subject matter, to a new exhibition in the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.

“Conglomeration,” running Aug. 3 to 31, will feature works by Manjushree Roy, Francis Cleetus, Paula Martino and Gabby Walker.

A free opening reception with refreshments is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 3.

Roy, who organized the exhibit at the invitation of the Westmoreland Cultural Trust, said it will highlight “the similarities and differences of various art styles, mediums and personalities that come together to form a solid foundation of Art that is healing, rejuvenating and in today’s world a very statement of our own individuality.”

“I wanted artists who are completely different from me, because that’s what life is — we shouldn’t have preconceived notions, we can take our differences and bring people together and be warm, caring and compassionate to whoever we meet,” she says.

“This is needed more now than at any time before.”

Roy, who works in oils and charcoal, began painting seriously around 2013 after a career in business, engineering and information technology.

Despite being fairly new to the art world, she has shown in area juried exhibitions such as the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival and Westmoreland Art Nationals, where she received a people’s choice award.

Roy also teaches workshops and classes at the Norwin Art League, where she met Martino and Walker.

Martino leads the Norwin Art League’s plein air painting group and is a member of the Pittsburgh Outdoor Painters and Oil Painters of America. She has exhibited in the Westmoreland Art Nationals and at the Latrobe Art Center and the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley and has won numerous local awards.

Walker paints and works in charcoal and is Roy’s former student and teaching assistant. Her work was chosen for the show, Roy says, because “I wanted to give one of my best students more exposure.”

Pittsburgh resident Cleetus is a painter, designer, illustrator, cartoonist and sculptor. He has created cartoons for the Pittsburgh Technology Council’s TEQ magazine and other publications and award-winning ads for Nike, Maker’s Mark and MTV.

He has painted murals for the Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens and organized a themed art show for the Greater Pittsburgh Arts Council.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.