Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Art & Museums

New Jeannette art center plans opening night reception

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, 10:12 a.m.
You Are Here, a new nonprofit art center, will open with a reception on Aug. 10 at 406 Clay Ave. in Jeannette.
You Are Here, a new nonprofit art center, will open with a reception on Aug. 10 at 406 Clay Ave. in Jeannette.

Updated 6 hours ago

A new art center will open in Jeannette with a reception on Aug. 10.

The opening event will begin at 5 p.m. that day at You Are Here at 406 Clay Avenue.

The new nonprofit center will provide “opportunities and services to equip artists and community members to collaborate, innovate and participate in projects that reflect local culture and heritage, as well as projects that increase individual pride, confidence and self-worth,” according to a release.

The free reception will include the unveiling of the center’s first gallery exhibition, “Black on White,” works on paper by Larry Brandstetter, Pamela Cooper and Mike Kelly, and words on paper by the Glass City Poetry Group.

The gallery also will feature “Disappeared Jeannette,” photo projections by John Howard of “buildings that once were and the surroundings that remain,” the release says.

At 7 p.m., members of the poetry group will read from their work.

You Are Here will provide studio space and exhibition opportunities to artists in exchange for active engagement in local creative community building through publicly accessible projects, the release says.

You Are Here also will house Oh, Scrap!, a reuse center for art supplies and equipment, and will manage Lean On Me, a national network of woodcarvers who create and donate one-of-a-kind walking canes to individuals needing them.

You Are Here and Oh, Scrap! will open to the public at 1 p.m. Aug. 11. Regular hours will be 1-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 4-7 p.m. Thursdays.

Donations of art-making materials will be accepted for resale in Oh, Scrap!

Workshops focusing on making art from recycled materials and supplies , monthly movies and poetry readings are planned.

Details: yah406clay.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me