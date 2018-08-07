New Jeannette art center plans opening night reception

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A new art center will open in Jeannette with a reception on Aug. 10.

The opening event will begin at 5 p.m. that day at You Are Here at 406 Clay Avenue.

The new nonprofit center will provide “opportunities and services to equip artists and community members to collaborate, innovate and participate in projects that reflect local culture and heritage, as well as projects that increase individual pride, confidence and self-worth,” according to a release.

The free reception will include the unveiling of the center’s first gallery exhibition, “Black on White,” works on paper by Larry Brandstetter, Pamela Cooper and Mike Kelly, and words on paper by the Glass City Poetry Group.

The gallery also will feature “Disappeared Jeannette,” photo projections by John Howard of “buildings that once were and the surroundings that remain,” the release says.

At 7 p.m., members of the poetry group will read from their work.

You Are Here will provide studio space and exhibition opportunities to artists in exchange for active engagement in local creative community building through publicly accessible projects, the release says.

You Are Here also will house Oh, Scrap!, a reuse center for art supplies and equipment, and will manage Lean On Me, a national network of woodcarvers who create and donate one-of-a-kind walking canes to individuals needing them.

You Are Here and Oh, Scrap! will open to the public at 1 p.m. Aug. 11. Regular hours will be 1-7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 4-7 p.m. Thursdays.

Donations of art-making materials will be accepted for resale in Oh, Scrap!

Workshops focusing on making art from recycled materials and supplies , monthly movies and poetry readings are planned.

Details: yah406clay.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer.