Ligonier museum invites artists to outdoor painting weekend

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The picturesque Ligonier Valley will once again provide vistas for the annual Paint Out weekend hosted by the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley.

For the 10th annual plein-air painting event, set for Sept. 27-29, artists are invited to paint scenes from state forests and scenic overlooks to flowering gardens and Ligonier’s quaint Main Street, according to a release.

Following three days of painting, a wet sale is planned for Sept. 30 at the museum at 1 Boucher Lane, Ligonier Township. Participating artists will exhibit their freshly painted works and have the opportunity to sell them to visitors.

This year’s Paint Out will offer $500 in cash prizes. Juror will be nationally known artist Jaime Cooper, whose studio and gallery is in Ligonier.

A $30 nonrefundable fee is required for participation in the Paint Out.

For information and registration, call 724-238-6015 or email ligonier@sama-art.org.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.