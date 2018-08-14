Latrobe artist's area landscapes featured at SAMA-Ligonier Valley

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Local landscapes will be featured in “Doreen Currie: Plein-Air Paradigm,” opening Aug. 17 at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley.

Running through Nov. 4, the exhibition will feature more than 60 oil paintings by Currie, a fourth-generation Latrobe native.

An opening reception with the artist is set for 6-8 p.m. Aug. 18 in the art center at 1 Boucher Lane, Ligonier Township.

She often paints scenes along area country roads.

“A wise teacher told me years ago to paint what you know, and I have always loved the countryside of Pennsylvania,” she said in the release. “I truly hope my paintings will inspire others to take a Sunday drive through the countryside. In our busy world, many of us forget the true beauty that lies all around us.

“An artist sees the riches that most people never notice,” she said. “I hope, through my paintings, others will take the time to experience the beauty.”

Multiple honors

Currie has been featured in solo exhibitions at galleries, art centers, colleges and museums throughout the region, including showings in juried exhibitions at SAMA-Ligonier Valley.

Her paintings have won Best of Show honors in the museum’s annual Paint Out and 20 th anniversary Paint Us contests.

Currie is represented by Latrobe Art Center, Greensburg Art Center, Glass Growers Gallery in Erie and other galleries in Eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware and Virginia. Her work is featured in numerous private and corporate collections.

Currie will speak at the museum’s Lunch a l’Art at noon Aug. 23. Fee is $15 and reservations are required by Aug. 17.

The reception is free, but reservations are requested at 724-238-6015 or ligonier@sama-art.org.

Details: sama-art.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.