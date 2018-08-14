Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Art & Museums

Latrobe artist's area landscapes featured at SAMA-Ligonier Valley

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018, 10:57 a.m.
“View Near Crabtree,” oil painting by Doreen Currie.
“View Near Crabtree,” oil painting by Doreen Currie.
“Spring at SAMA,” oil painting by Doreen Currie.
“Spring at SAMA,” oil painting by Doreen Currie.
“The Homestead,” oil painting by Doreen Currie.
“The Homestead,” oil painting by Doreen Currie.

Updated 24 hours ago

Local landscapes will be featured in “Doreen Currie: Plein-Air Paradigm,” opening Aug. 17 at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley.

Running through Nov. 4, the exhibition will feature more than 60 oil paintings by Currie, a fourth-generation Latrobe native.

An opening reception with the artist is set for 6-8 p.m. Aug. 18 in the art center at 1 Boucher Lane, Ligonier Township.

A fourth-generation Latrobe native, Currie lives on a portion of her great-grandfather’s farm. She grew up with a deep love of the local landscape, which is reflected in her artwork, according to a release.

She often paints scenes along area country roads.

“A wise teacher told me years ago to paint what you know, and I have always loved the countryside of Pennsylvania,” she said in the release. “I truly hope my paintings will inspire others to take a Sunday drive through the countryside. In our busy world, many of us forget the true beauty that lies all around us.

“An artist sees the riches that most people never notice,” she said. “I hope, through my paintings, others will take the time to experience the beauty.”

Multiple honors

Currie has been featured in solo exhibitions at galleries, art centers, colleges and museums throughout the region, including showings in juried exhibitions at SAMA-Ligonier Valley.

Her paintings have won Best of Show honors in the museum’s annual Paint Out and 20 th anniversary Paint Us contests.

Currie is represented by Latrobe Art Center, Greensburg Art Center, Glass Growers Gallery in Erie and other galleries in Eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware and Virginia. Her work is featured in numerous private and corporate collections.

Currie will speak at the museum’s Lunch a l’Art at noon Aug. 23. Fee is $15 and reservations are required by Aug. 17.

The reception is free, but reservations are requested at 724-238-6015 or ligonier@sama-art.org.

Details: sama-art.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me