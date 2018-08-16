The Westmoreland's Art Happens project expands to include Jeannette

After debuting in Greensburg, Art Happens , an interactive public art project created by The Westmoreland Museum of American Art , is expanding, partnering with the Jeannette Arts Council to include locations in that city, according to a news release.

The Art Happens Project places details from art works in the museum’s collection directly into the city streets - bringing art to the places where a community’s residents live, work and play. Project coordinators work with businesses and organizations to find a complementary art work to feature on the exterior of their building or property using durable vinyl signage material printed by Blue Sky Sign Company .

All of the Art Happens Projects works featured can be viewed at the museum. Visitors can gain free museum admission by posting a selfie with an Art Happens work on social media, using #arthappensproject, the release adds.

“It was always our intention to expand Art Happens to other communities in Westmoreland County,” Catena Bergevin, museum deputy director/director of advancement, says in the release.

”We were thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with the Jeannette Arts Council and other community leaders. We’ve received very positive feedback on this project and have been contacted by others who want to bring it to their neighborhoods. It has become a connector as well as a celebration of art,” Bergevin says.

“The Jeannette Arts Council was so honored to be approached by the museum to participate in the Art Happens Project, and we couldn’t wait to get started,” council president Jill Sorrells says in the release.

“We tried to encompass our industrialized history and promising future visually through the vast collection of art work that we could choose from at the museum. What a fun experience it has been, and we are grateful,” she adds.

The Jeannette Public Library , at500 Magee Ave., is the first Art Happens location in the city, and currently features a detail from Everett Shinn’s 1943 oil painting “The Green Ballet.”

Future plans include adding Art Happens sites on the fencing on the South Second Street bridge and a fence on the 500 block of Clay Avenue, the release states.

“The reaction to the dancers (from‘The Green Ballet’) has been overwhelming and absolutely positive from both staff and patrons, some of whom have already taken their selfies and visited the museum,” Angela Betz, library director, says in the release.

“It has brought a much needed awareness of the library and the Jeannette Arts Council to the community. We hope this is the start of a new relationship between the arts communities of both Jeannette and Greensburg,” Betz adds.

Details: arthappensproject.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.