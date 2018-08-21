Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Art & Museums

Greensburg Art Center seeks works for holiday-themed contest

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, 11:51 a.m.
The Greensburg Art Center is sponsoring a contest for holiday-themed art in conjunction with its upcoming “The Art of Gifting” exhibition in November and December. Shown are pieces from a 2014 holiday show and sale.
Kim Stepinsky | for TRIB TOTAL MEDIA
Updated 5 hours ago

The Greensburg Art Center is inviting artists to submit works for a “Home for the Holidays”-themed contest to be featured during its “Art of Gifting” exhibition during November and December.

Artists may submit up to four two-dimensional pieces for the contest. Entry fee is $5.

All works must be original, framed and ready for hanging, measure no more than 16-by-20 inches and available for sale.

Prizes will be awarded during the opening reception for the exhibition, with the date yet to be determined.

Delivery date for the finished work is tentatively scheduled for around Oct. 24 at the center, 230 Todd School Road, Hempfield.

Details: 724-837-6791 or greensburgartcenter.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

