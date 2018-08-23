Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Art & Museums

Westmoreland Museum of American Art design tops in state, says Architectural Digest

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018, 3:33 p.m.
Shown is a redesigned interior gallery at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art.
Tribune-Review
Shown is a redesigned interior gallery at the Westmoreland Museum of American Art.
Travis Coward of the Allegheny Window Cleaninc Inc. in Springdale washes the interior windows of the newly completed cantilever inside the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in this 2016 photo.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Travis Coward of the Allegheny Window Cleaninc Inc. in Springdale washes the interior windows of the newly completed cantilever inside the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in this 2016 photo.
Additional space at the recently renovated The Westmoreland Museum of American Art has increased public programming, including this children’s Teddy Bear Picnic.
Additional space at the recently renovated The Westmoreland Museum of American Art has increased public programming, including this children’s Teddy Bear Picnic.
The newly designed exterior of the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg.
The newly designed exterior of the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg.

Updated 12 hours ago

Greensburg’s own Westmoreland Museum of American Art is Pennsylvania’s best designed museum, according to a recent Architectural Digest state-by-state ranking.

“In 2015, Westmoreland Museum of American Art unveiled its latest look, this design by Ennead Architects, a sharp contrast from its previous home inside a neo-Georgian building,” the article states.

Also landing on the list is the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Ar t in Bentonville, Ar.

“Founded by Walmart heir Alice Walton, this museum complex—designed by Canadian architect Moshe Safdie (of Montreal’s Habitat 67 fame)—opened in 2011 as the first major art museum to debut since the 1970s, and is just a few miles from Walmart headquarters,” the article notes.

The Westmoreland’s new Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO, Anne Kraybill , comes to her new position from Crystal Bridges Museum.

Other jaw droppers on the list include the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Guggenheim Museum in New York, Baltimore’s National Aquarium , Museum of the North in Fairbanks, Ak., Biosphere 2 in Oracle, Az., Miami Children’s Museum in Florida, and the Denver Art Museum in Colorado.

The list lauds architects’ ability to “create lasting works of art” that serve as homes for the treasures within, along with designs both stunning and welcoming to visitors.

See the entire list here .

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

