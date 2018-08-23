Westmoreland Museum of American Art design tops in state, says Architectural Digest

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg’s own Westmoreland Museum of American Art is Pennsylvania’s best designed museum, according to a recent Architectural Digest state-by-state ranking.

“In 2015, Westmoreland Museum of American Art unveiled its latest look, this design by Ennead Architects, a sharp contrast from its previous home inside a neo-Georgian building,” the article states.

Also landing on the list is the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Ar t in Bentonville, Ar.

“Founded by Walmart heir Alice Walton, this museum complex—designed by Canadian architect Moshe Safdie (of Montreal’s Habitat 67 fame)—opened in 2011 as the first major art museum to debut since the 1970s, and is just a few miles from Walmart headquarters,” the article notes.

The Westmoreland’s new Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO, Anne Kraybill , comes to her new position from Crystal Bridges Museum.

Other jaw droppers on the list include the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed Guggenheim Museum in New York, Baltimore’s National Aquarium , Museum of the North in Fairbanks, Ak., Biosphere 2 in Oracle, Az., Miami Children’s Museum in Florida, and the Denver Art Museum in Colorado.

The list lauds architects’ ability to “create lasting works of art” that serve as homes for the treasures within, along with designs both stunning and welcoming to visitors.

