Art & Museums

Walking tours highlight Johnstown flood legacy

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, 12:30 a.m.
This image shows the destructive force of the 1889 Johnstown flood.
This image shows the destructive force of the 1889 Johnstown flood.

Updated 12 hours ago

Walking tours of sites in downtown Johnstown that were affected by the 1889 flood are slated Thursday, Friday and Sunday , beginning at the Johnstown Flood Museum, 304 Washington St., Johnstown.

A tour of the Lower Town, an area from Walnut Street to the Stone Bridge that was devastated in the flood, is set for 1 p.m. Friday. Upper Town tours begin at 11 a.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Tour guide Nick Wuckovich is a Johnstown native and history buff. He will discuss areas that avoided destruction in the flood while sharing related photos and stories of victims and survivors.

Each tour costs $5, $3 with paid admission to the museum or for Johnstown Area Heritage Association members.

Former assistant Johnstown fire chief, Wuckovich served four years as the Cambria County executive director of emergency management and 911 and recently retired as fire training coordinator at Bucks County Community College.

Visit www.jaha.org for more information.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

