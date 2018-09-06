Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Art & Museums

Ligonier museum schedules free Family Fun Day

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, 9:30 a.m.
Family Fun Day is planned for Sept. 8 at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley.

The free event from noon to 5 p.m. will offer all-ages arts and crafts activities including silk marbling, necklace making, acrylic pouring, papier mache murals, rock painting and more. Children also will be able to participate in various games.

Artists including painter Jaime Cooper and potter Bob Zabrowski will demonstrate and sell their work on the museum lawn. Robert Roush will provide live acoustic music.

Snack foods will be available.

Inside the museum, guests may purchase tickets for a basket raffle and view the current exhibition, “Doreen Currie: Plein-Air Paradigm,” with more than 60 landscape oil paintings by the Latrobe artist.

“This Family Fun Day is our way of saying thanks to the community for supporting us throughout the year,” says site coordinator Kristin Miller.

The museum is located at 1 Boucher Lane and Route 711 South in Ligonier Township.

Details: 724-238-6015 or sama-art.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

