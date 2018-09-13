The Westmoreland offers free admission on Museum Day
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg will open its doors free of charge from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22 to all Museum Day ticket holders as part of “Smithsonian” magazine’s 14 th annual Museum Day .
The national event emulates the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based museums.
In 2017, more than 250,000 people downloaded tickets, with the number expected to rise this year, according to a news release.
To download tickets to participating museums, visit Smithsonian.com/MusemDay .
Regular admission to The Westmoreland is a suggested donation of $15 for adults and $10 for seniors, with free admission for members, children under 18, students, veterans and military and their families.
The featured exhibition on Museum Day will be “Artists Who Teach,” which celebrates the talents of 58 artists in southwestern Pennsylvania who all are inspiring the next generation of artists by teaching at local colleges and universities.
Details: thewestmoreland.org
