Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Art & Museums

The Westmoreland offers free admission on Museum Day

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, 11:48 a.m.
Visitors to The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg can enjoy free admission on ‘Museum Day,’ Sept. 22. Tickets area available online.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Visitors to The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg can enjoy free admission on ‘Museum Day,’ Sept. 22. Tickets area available online.

Updated 11 hours ago

The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg will open its doors free of charge from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22 to all Museum Day ticket holders as part of “Smithsonian” magazine’s 14 th annual Museum Day .

The national event emulates the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, D.C.-based museums.

In 2017, more than 250,000 people downloaded tickets, with the number expected to rise this year, according to a news release.

To download tickets to participating museums, visit Smithsonian.com/MusemDay .

Regular admission to The Westmoreland is a suggested donation of $15 for adults and $10 for seniors, with free admission for members, children under 18, students, veterans and military and their families.

The featured exhibition on Museum Day will be “Artists Who Teach,” which celebrates the talents of 58 artists in southwestern Pennsylvania who all are inspiring the next generation of artists by teaching at local colleges and universities.

Details: thewestmoreland.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me