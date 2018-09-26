Film tells tale of young girl's quest to find Bigfoot

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley will host a showing of the film, “A Wish for Giants,” at 7 p.m. Oct. 19.

Based on a novel by Kittanning author Aaron Dunbar , the film tells the story of a young girl with an inoperable brain tumor whose wish is to find Bigfoot.

Local paranormal researcher Stan Gordon , who has a cameo, will introduce the film. He also will provide an update on recent Bigfoot sightings around Ligonier, the release states.

In the film, Sophie, a volunteer with the fictional Wish Kingdom Foundation, meets Roxie, a young girl with a life-threatening medical condition and the impossible wish to meet Bigfoot, according to the release. With time growing short, Sophie works to help grant Roxie’s wish.

Dunbar penned the book in 2015 as a fundraiser to help the Make-a-Wish Foundation . He later wrote a screenplay version. As was the case with his novel, proceeds from the film also benefit Make-a-Wish, the release states.

Directed by Don Swanson, the film was made with volunteer actors on a budget of $25,000 throughout Armstrong and Indiana counties.

Cost for the Oct. 19 showing is $10, with half of the proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish.

Reservations are required by Oct. 18.

Details: 724-238-6015 or email ligonier@sama-art.org

