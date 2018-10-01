Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Touchstone Center's artists, crafts, highlight of Clay Place exhibit

Mary Pickels
Monday, Oct. 1, 2018
‘A Maker’s Mark: Touchstone’s Innovative Expression,’ opens Oct. 7 at Clay Place at Standard gallery in Carnegie. The artwork exhibit runs through Feb. 22.
Touchstone Center for Crafts ’ summer staff will curate an exhibit at the Clay Place at Standard gallery in Carnegie beginning Sunday, highlighting the Fayette County site’s crafts and its artists’ talents.

The two entities are teaming up for “A Maker’s Mark: Touchstone’s Innovative Expression,” from artists whose work includes blacksmithing, ceramics, glass, metals and jewelry, painting, printmaking and other mediums, according to a news release.

Exhibiting artists include Katie Adler, Erika Broas, Meg Burke, Aaron DeShields, Norb Duritsa, Ed Eberhardt, Glen Gardner, Lindsay Ketterer Gates, Maddi Graybill, Morgan Herman, Roger Hyndman, Katie Konrad, Anna Koplik, Dan Kuhn, Stacy Larson, Maia Leppo, Michael “Fig” Mangiafico, Janice Patrignani, Chuck Purviance, Dean Simpson, Dan Tomcik, Nathanael Weiss, Wayne Werner, Sam Whitney and Travis Winters.

It will be the first multi-medium art exhibition hosted at the gallery, located at Standard Ceramic Supply, 1 Walnut St.

A public reception is planned for 2-5 p.m. Oct. 7.

The exhibition will run through Feb. 22.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and exhibit items will be available for sale, the release states.

Details: 724-329-1370 or touchstonecrafts.org

