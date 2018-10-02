Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Art & Museums

West Overton Village and Museums offers DIY step back in time

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
West Overton Village and Museums will hold a hands-on DIY History event Oct. 14 at the East Huntingdon Township site. Visitors will press apples, dip their own beeswax candles and learn science lessons.
West Overton Village and Museums will hold a hands-on DIY History event Oct. 14 at the East Huntingdon Township site. Visitors will press apples, dip their own beeswax candles and learn science lessons.

Updated 13 hours ago

West Overton Village and Museums invites visitors to touch, smell and taste the past with its second hands-on, DIY History event from 11 a.m.-3p.m. Oct. 14.

Visitors to the family-friendly event will have the opportunity to press apples on an antique press, dip their own beeswax candles, craft their own soap recipes with dried herbs and make sauerkraut, taking a step back in time to the autumn season of the 1800s, a news release states.

At the Overholt Homestead, visitors will receive an activity passport to have stamped at each activity station.

Each station will offer visitors lessons in science, such as fermentation as a method of food preservation and the use of herbs in medicine. Those completing all activities will earn a prize, the release adds.

Tickets are $5 per person or $15 per family, and can be purchased in advance or at the door.

It continues a series of seasonal programs. On Dec. 1, Winter DIY History will allow visitors to make popcorn strings and punch tin holiday decorations.

That event is set in conjunction with this year’s annual Holiday Open House and Market.

Details: westovertonvillage.org/events/ or the museum’s Facebook site .

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me