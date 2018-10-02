West Overton Village and Museums offers DIY step back in time

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

West Overton Village and Museums invites visitors to touch, smell and taste the past with its second hands-on, DIY History event from 11 a.m.-3p.m. Oct. 14.

Visitors to the family-friendly event will have the opportunity to press apples on an antique press, dip their own beeswax candles, craft their own soap recipes with dried herbs and make sauerkraut, taking a step back in time to the autumn season of the 1800s, a news release states.

At the Overholt Homestead, visitors will receive an activity passport to have stamped at each activity station.

Each station will offer visitors lessons in science, such as fermentation as a method of food preservation and the use of herbs in medicine. Those completing all activities will earn a prize, the release adds.

Tickets are $5 per person or $15 per family, and can be purchased in advance or at the door.

It continues a series of seasonal programs. On Dec. 1, Winter DIY History will allow visitors to make popcorn strings and punch tin holiday decorations.

That event is set in conjunction with this year’s annual Holiday Open House and Market.

Details: westovertonvillage.org/events/ or the museum’s Facebook site .

