Art, poetry programs coming up at You Art Here in Jeannette
Updated 19 hours ago
These activities are scheduled at You Art Here, a new nonprofit art space at 406 Clay Ave., Jeannette:
• Come & Create, noon-3 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 7-Nov. 25
Attendees will be able to create their own artwork during an open studio time. Cost is $10 per session, or three sessions for $25, plus a $10 materials fee.
• Poetry Reading, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 12
Poetry readings are organized by Pittsburgh area poet Scott Silsbe on the second Friday of each month. Readings feature selected local poets, along with some music. Donations are welcome.
• DIY Workshop, 1-3 p.m. Oct. 20
Artist Moira Richardson will teach participants to design and construct a two-signature bound book. Session is for ages 18 and older. Fee is $15 or “pay what you can.”
Visitors to the gallery also can view the 2018 Invitational Exhibition, with works by 10 local artists, running through Nov. 10.
Details: yah406clay.org
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.