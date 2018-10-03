Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Art & Museums

Art, poetry programs coming up at You Art Here in Jeannette

Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, 1:27 p.m.
Art-making sessions and a poetry reading are upcoming at You Are Here, an new art space in downtown Jeannette, founded by Mary Briggs (left) and Jen Costello.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Updated 19 hours ago

These activities are scheduled at You Art Here, a new nonprofit art space at 406 Clay Ave., Jeannette:

Come & Create, noon-3 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 7-Nov. 25

Attendees will be able to create their own artwork during an open studio time. Cost is $10 per session, or three sessions for $25, plus a $10 materials fee.

Poetry Reading, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 12

Poetry readings are organized by Pittsburgh area poet Scott Silsbe on the second Friday of each month. Readings feature selected local poets, along with some music. Donations are welcome.

DIY Workshop, 1-3 p.m. Oct. 20

Artist Moira Richardson will teach participants to design and construct a two-signature bound book. Session is for ages 18 and older. Fee is $15 or “pay what you can.”

Visitors to the gallery also can view the 2018 Invitational Exhibition, with works by 10 local artists, running through Nov. 10.

Details: yah406clay.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

