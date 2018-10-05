Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Art & Museums

'Wizards N'At' artwork showing in Greensburg Garden and Civic Center

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Friday, Oct. 5, 2018, 10:06 a.m.
Artist Moira Richard of Mt. Pleasant will show works from her “Wizards N’At” series from Oct.3-31 in the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.
Updated 12 hours ago

Local artist Moira Richardson will exhibit her colorful takes on the nighttime sky and outer space in “Wizards N’At,” showing in the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center through Oct. 31.

Works in the exhibition feature silhouette art, portraits of magical beings and UFOs and incorporate UV-reactive and glow-in-the-dark elements.

A free reception is planned for 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in the center at 951 Old Salem Road. The event will include music by Nick and Dave, of local jazz ensemble The Moment, along with tarot card readings for $20 by Heather of Little Traveling Tarot.

Richardson is an artist in the Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s Incubator for the Arts program. A graduate of Seton Hill University’s Creative Writing program, she was chosen as one of the Providence After School Alliance’s providers of the year in 2012.

She lives in Mt. Pleasant with her husband, Nick Weglowski, and three cats.

Her artwork has shown in galleries in Massachusetts and Rhode Island and around Westmoreland County at The Palace Theatre, Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s Art in the Alley, Serenity Bead Shop, Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival, Connections Café, Seton Hill University’s Harlan Gallery, 28 West Second Gallery, Keynote Café and DLG Tattoo and Art Gallery.

More information can be found on her website, craftymoira.com.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

