Sculptor to speak during lunch at Ligonier Valley museum

Sculptor Andrew Rice will speak at a Nov. 1 Lunch a l’Art program in the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley.

The event will begin at noon and will include a meal and Rice’s presentation.

“Formally educated in the natural sciences, Rice develops a context, through metal, about the evolution of emotional spaces and consequences,” according to a release. “From a young age, he has had a lust for exploration with metal, and he chose forged metal as his medium because it is a non-conforming way to shape metal. He stresses hand forging as much as possible as it helps the work better represent the artist’s perspective.”

In his West Virginia studio, Rice works in forged sculpture, forged decorative furniture and forged steel with stone and wood accents, the release says. His sculptures are included in private and commercial collections along the east coast.

Fee for Lunch a l’Art is $15. Reservations are required by Oct. 26 at 724-238-6015 or ligonier@sama-art.org.

Lunch a l’Art programs at the museum at 1 Boucher Lane, Ligonier Township, are offered to encourage a greater understanding of various art forms and movements, and to foster a deeper appreciation of the museum’s exhibitions, the release adds.

Details: 724-238-6015 or sama-art.org

