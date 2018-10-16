Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
West Overton hosts speaker, collection of presidential candidates' promotional items

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, 12:57 p.m.
Steve Mihaly will discuss his unusual collection of presidential promotional products, collected over the past 50 years, in a West Overton Village program on Oct. 30.
Steve Mihaly will discuss his unusual collection of presidential promotional products, collected over the past 50 years, in a West Overton Village program on Oct. 30.
West Overton Village and the Mt. Pleasant Public Library will host a whimsical discussion on “Marketing the Presidency” at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in West Overton’s Overholt Room.

Gibsonia native Steve Mihaly will display and explain 300 items and artifacts from his collection demonstrating the sometimes strange and silly ways past presidential candidates have marketed themselves to the public, with particular focus on items from Western Pennsylvania.

“This is not a heavy political talk, we have enough of that these days,” Mihaly says, in a news release.

“This is a light, whimsical conversation about the odd and unusual ways past presidents have used marketing, like Nixon’s shower head where the water spurts from his mouth, and Eisenhower’s bar of soap that says, ‘Clean up with Ike,’” he adds.

“Most folks, when they hear the word ‘marketing’ think of it as a relatively modern day term, but with presidential candidates, from George Washington to today, candidates have been marketing themselves, their ideas, or marketing against their opponent, from the beginning,” Mihaly says.

Mihaly has been collecting political Americana for 50 years, since he was 10y years old. His collection holds 20,000 items, the release says.

Registration is requested at 724-547-3850 or aaron@westovertonvillage.org

Free program, donations welcome.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

