Only a few days left to see the 'Fairy Tale Fashion' exhibit at Seton Hill Arts Center
Updated 16 hours ago
Time is runing out to see the Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s exhibit “Fairy Tale Fashion” at Seton Hill University’s Harris Gallery at the Seton Hill Arts Center, 201 W. Otterman St. in Greensburg.
There are four more days to take a peek inside the world of fairy tale fashion with photographs by Savvy Shots Photography, styling by Annie Welty, hand-beaded crowns for guests to try on by Serenity Bead Shop & Studio in Greensburg, a sampling of themed centerpieces created by Paula Langer that will be at the trust’s annual fashion show on Oct. 17 at the Palace Theatre in Greensburg, princess wigs by Kelly’s Wigs for Kids and costumes created by Valley High School in New Kensington.
Hours are 1 to 7 p.m. Oct. 17-19 and 22 (visitors must ring the doorbell)
Details: http://setonhill.edu
