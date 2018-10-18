Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Art & Museums

Pumpkin carvers needed for Compass Inn Halloween tours

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, 1:33 a.m.
Ligonier Valley Historical Society is looking for carved pumpkins to help illuminate the annual Halloween Hauntings Storytelling Tours at Compass Inn Museum. Here, blacksmith Richard Fisher hammers by pumpkin light during a 2015 tour.
Bill Pribisco | for Trib Total Media
Ligonier Valley Historical Society is looking for help lighting the walk during the annual Halloween Hauntings Storytelling Tours at Compass Inn Museum.

The Third Annual Pumpkin Carving Contest will take place Oct. 20. Carved pumpkins should be dropped off between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the museum, 1386 Route 30, Laughlintown.

Everyone entering a pumpkin will receive a cup of hot chocolate and a pumpkin cookie. There is no entry fee.

Pumpkins can be carved free-hand or using a pattern or kit, painted or decorated. Winners in each category will be chosen by popular vote during that evening’s tours.

All entries will be displayed during the following weekend’s tours.

First-, second- and third-place winners will be voted on in junior, adult and family categories. Each winner will receive a cash prize and two free admissions to the Oct. 27-28 tours.

Halloween Hauntings feature stories of various inhabitants and travelers who stayed at the inn and ghost stories that surround them and others, told during candlelight tours of the inn, cookhouse and blacksmith shop.

Tours beginning at 6 p.m. will include family-friendly stories, while haunted stories for more mature audiences will be told during the 7:30 p.m. tours Oct. 20, 27 and 28.

Fee is $8, $7 for ages 62 and up, $5 for ages 6 -12, free to younger children and active military. Costumes are welcome. Reservations are required for groups of 10 or more.

Details: 724-238-4983 or compassinn.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

