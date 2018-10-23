Artist will sign, donate paintings to benefit animal rescue

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Latrobe artist Mary Ellen Raneri , a self-described “huge animal lover,” will sign and give away dozens of her paintings on Friday in exchange for donations to Helping Hearts and Helping Tails Animal Rescue in Stahlstown.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Joe’s Store , 1310 Monastery Drive, Latrobe.

”We are trying to get some money for this great animal rescue. Initially, I was going to sell (the art) and give the money to the shelter. I decided that some folks who might not be able to buy it could donate a lesser amount and own a piece of art. So it’s kind of helping the shelter and also folks who might not have a piece by an artist or (be able to) afford a piece of art,” Raneri says in a news release.

She and another artist also plan to paint rocks for donations.

Store owner Anne Fabian says she, too, is a pet owner and animal lover and is offering Raneri space inside her store for the Oct. 26 sale.

