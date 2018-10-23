Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Art & Museums

Artist will sign, donate paintings to benefit animal rescue

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, 10:39 a.m.
Shown are some of Latrobe artist Mary Ellen Raneri’s paintings. She will sign her art work and give away about 80 pieces in exchange for donations to Healing Hearts and Helping Tails Animal Rescue during an Oct. 26 event at Joe’s Store in Latrobe.
Shown are some of Latrobe artist Mary Ellen Raneri’s paintings. She will sign her art work and give away about 80 pieces in exchange for donations to Healing Hearts and Helping Tails Animal Rescue during an Oct. 26 event at Joe’s Store in Latrobe.

Updated 11 hours ago

Latrobe artist Mary Ellen Raneri , a self-described “huge animal lover,” will sign and give away dozens of her paintings on Friday in exchange for donations to Helping Hearts and Helping Tails Animal Rescue in Stahlstown.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Joe’s Store , 1310 Monastery Drive, Latrobe.

”We are trying to get some money for this great animal rescue. Initially, I was going to sell (the art) and give the money to the shelter. I decided that some folks who might not be able to buy it could donate a lesser amount and own a piece of art. So it’s kind of helping the shelter and also folks who might not have a piece by an artist or (be able to) afford a piece of art,” Raneri says in a news release.

She and another artist also plan to paint rocks for donations.

Store owner Anne Fabian says she, too, is a pet owner and animal lover and is offering Raneri space inside her store for the Oct. 26 sale.

Details: Facebook

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me