Soldiers and Sailors will toll 'Bells of Peace' in World War I centennial commemoration

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I on Nov. 11, Veterans Day, with free public programming from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

The museum at 4141 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, will participate in the World War I Centennial Commission’s “Bells of Peace,” according to a news release. The nationwide bell tolling at 11 a.m. will honor the 116,516 American men and women who died in the war.

The bell used on Sunday is one used to launch the nuclear submarine USS Pittsburgh in 1984, the release states.

The Bells of Peace program invites American citizens and organizations nationwide to toll bells in their communities 21 times at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11. World War I ended by armistice agreement between the warring countries at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918.

Also on Sunday, the Oakland museum will feature a temporary exhibit including a never-before-displayed comprehensive collection of 102 World War I Division insignia patches.

Additionally, new and improved World War I exhibits will be introduced as part of the museum’s permanent display area, focusing on technology, local participation and memorialization of the war, the release adds.

