Artists 60 and up sought for Master Visual Artists exhibition
Nominations of artists 60 and older are being sought for an upcoming “Master Visual Artists: Preserving the Legacy” exhibition.
Ten regional artists will be selected for the seventh exhibition sponsored by the Murrysville-based group. The group’s previous exhibition was held in 2013 at the Pittsburgh Center for the Arts.
To be nominated, the artist should:
• Be at least 60 years of old
• Have a noticeable career of artistic attainment
• Still be creating
• Have made a measurable impact on the Southwest Pennsylvania community
Deadline for nominations of artist names only is Nov. 30. Names should be sent to info@mastervisualartists.org.
After review of names, nominees will be asked to submit 10 works in digital form, with an emphasis on recent work, along with a brief biography highlighting career accomplishments to the present.
New submissions are not required of nominees who have submitted works in the past, but are welcome.
Details: mastervisualartists.org
Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.