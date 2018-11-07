Artists 60 and up sought for Master Visual Artists exhibition

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nominations of artists 60 and older are being sought for an upcoming “Master Visual Artists: Preserving the Legacy” exhibition.

Ten regional artists will be selected for the seventh exhibition sponsored by the Murrysville-based group. The group’s previous exhibition was held in 2013 at the Pittsburgh Center for the Arts.

To be nominated, the artist should:

• Be at least 60 years of old

• Have a noticeable career of artistic attainment

• Still be creating

• Have made a measurable impact on the Southwest Pennsylvania community

Deadline for nominations of artist names only is Nov. 30. Names should be sent to info@mastervisualartists.org.

After review of names, nominees will be asked to submit 10 works in digital form, with an emphasis on recent work, along with a brief biography highlighting career accomplishments to the present.

New submissions are not required of nominees who have submitted works in the past, but are welcome.

Details: mastervisualartists.org

