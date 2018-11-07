Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Art & Museums

Artists 60 and up sought for Master Visual Artists exhibition

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
Nominations are open until Nov. 30 for an upcoming “Master Visual Artists: Preserving the Legacy” exhibition featuring area artists 60 and older.
Nominations are open until Nov. 30 for an upcoming “Master Visual Artists: Preserving the Legacy” exhibition featuring area artists 60 and older.

Nominations of artists 60 and older are being sought for an upcoming “Master Visual Artists: Preserving the Legacy” exhibition.

Ten regional artists will be selected for the seventh exhibition sponsored by the Murrysville-based group. The group’s previous exhibition was held in 2013 at the Pittsburgh Center for the Arts.

To be nominated, the artist should:

• Be at least 60 years of old

• Have a noticeable career of artistic attainment

• Still be creating

• Have made a measurable impact on the Southwest Pennsylvania community

Deadline for nominations of artist names only is Nov. 30. Names should be sent to info@mastervisualartists.org.

After review of names, nominees will be asked to submit 10 works in digital form, with an emphasis on recent work, along with a brief biography highlighting career accomplishments to the present.

New submissions are not required of nominees who have submitted works in the past, but are welcome.

Details: mastervisualartists.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me