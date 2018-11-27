Jeannette's You Are Here holds 'Off the Wall' art show

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Non-profit art center You Are Here, 406 Clay Ave., Jeannette, will host “Off the Wall,” a cash-and-carry art show, on Nov. 28, as the city celebrates its annual holiday light-up and parade .

Visitors can buy a piece of art immediately, rather than wait until the show’s end Dec. 23, according to a release. The show features paintings, drawings, photography, ceramics, weaving, glass, and other handmade items.

The gallery will be open 5-8 p.m. Wednesday. A holiday artists’ reception will be held 6-8 p.m. Dec. 15.

Regular hours are noon to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 3 p.m. Sundays.

The non-profit art center offers artists and community members opportunities and services to collaborate, innovate and participate in projects that reflect local culture and heritage, as well as projects that increase individual pride, confidence, and self-worth.

It offers access to affordable art-making materials through Oh, Scrap! , a reuse center for art supplies and equipment.

Details: yah406clay.org

