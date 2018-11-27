Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Art & Museums

Jeannette's You Are Here holds 'Off the Wall' art show

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 2:54 p.m.
You Are Here art center in Jeannette will open its 'Off the Wall' art show on Nov. 28.
Facebook | youarehere406
You Are Here art center in Jeannette will open its 'Off the Wall' art show on Nov. 28.

Updated 18 hours ago

Non-profit art center You Are Here, 406 Clay Ave., Jeannette, will host “Off the Wall,” a cash-and-carry art show, on Nov. 28, as the city celebrates its annual holiday light-up and parade .

Visitors can buy a piece of art immediately, rather than wait until the show’s end Dec. 23, according to a release. The show features paintings, drawings, photography, ceramics, weaving, glass, and other handmade items.

The gallery will be open 5-8 p.m. Wednesday. A holiday artists’ reception will be held 6-8 p.m. Dec. 15.

Regular hours are noon to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, noon to 3 p.m. Sundays.

The non-profit art center offers artists and community members opportunities and services to collaborate, innovate and participate in projects that reflect local culture and heritage, as well as projects that increase individual pride, confidence, and self-worth.

It offers access to affordable art-making materials through Oh, Scrap! , a reuse center for art supplies and equipment.

Details: yah406clay.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me