Bushy Run Battlefield Heritage Society holds second annual Christmas sale

The Bushy Run Battlefield Heritage Society Inc. will host its second annual Christmas Sale and Vendor Show from 1-4 p.m. Dec. 9 at the 1253 Bushy Run Road site in Penn Township.

Visitors can shop the museum’s collection of colonial toys and games, books, prints and apparel, according to a news release.

The Edge Hill Gift Shop will feature several new Bushy Run clothing options and a large collection of books on early settlement in Pennsylvania, Native Americans and matters of historical interest pertaining to the 18th century, the release adds.

The shop’s large selection of prints by Robert Griffing and Andy Knez Jr. will be highlighted, including those that are matted, framed and signed by the artists.

Entertainment will include the musical group Celtic Ceol playing Christmas and Celtic favorites. Refreshments including wassail and biscuits will be served, and gift wrapping will be available, according to the release.

Vendors include Tin Man Roy, Jennie Lynn Floral, Penny River Custom Costume Company and Bushy Run Winery.

For details, email museum facilitator Michael Tusay at facilitator@bushyrunbattlefield.com or visit bushyrunbattlefield.com .

