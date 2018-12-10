Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Art & Museums

The Frick's Robin Nicholson moving on to Georgian post in February

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, 3:09 p.m.
Dianne and Robin Nicholson, “Undressed: A History of Fashion in Underwear,” Frick Art Museum, Point Breeze, Oct. 19, 2017.
John Altdorfer
Dianne and Robin Nicholson, “Undressed: A History of Fashion in Underwear,” Frick Art Museum, Point Breeze, Oct. 19, 2017.

Updated 13 hours ago

The Frick Pittsburgh’s executive director, Robin Nicholson, will leave his position in February to begin a new job as executive director/CEO of Telfair Museums in Savannah, Ga., according to a news release.

Nicholson leaves following four years as the Frick’s third director.

“It is a bittersweet moment because I have cherished every day at the Frick and enjoyed the opportunity to work at an amazing, unique, and beautiful museum. I believe I leave the Frick in an exceptionally strong position in terms of a vision for the future and a reputation that has grown exponentially over the last four years. I would like to thank the board and staff for their incredible support,” Nicholson says in the release.

“The board is most grateful to (Nicholson) for the job he has done. While the Frick has always been a superb institution, under (Nicholson’s) leadership it has grown in membership, programming, and visitation. He leaves the organization at its strongest point in its history. In addition to his strengths as a director, we are very fond of (him) as a person. He will be missed and we wish him great and continued success at the Telfair Museums and beyond,” says Chip Burke, the Frick’s board of trustees’ chair, in the release.

Nicholson’s achievements while helming the Frick include completion of a $15 million capital campaign and museum expansion on budget and ahead of schedule and raising more than $16 million, the release adds.

In 2016, he secured additional major funding, including a $1 million grant for exhibitions and accessibility, the largest non-capital gift ever received by the Frick. He also developed and implemented the museum’s first-ever comprehensive strategic planning exercise, with twin goals of five-year and 25-year planning, the release notes.

Nicholson also led Frick in building new and diverse audiences with the museum’s focus on fashion exhibitions and programs. In 2016, the Frick’s presentation of “Killer Heels: The Art of the High-Heeled Shoe” attracted more visitors than any other exhibition presented at the museum in the previous decade.

Following up on that success is last year’s “Undressed: A History of Fashion in Underwear,” a very popular exhibition organized by the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, for which the Frick was the exclusive North American venue.

Last spring and summer’s exhibition of “Van Gogh, Monet, Degas: The Mellon Collection of French Art from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts,” drew nearly 48,000 visitors, far more than any show in the museum’s history, according to the release.

“The board of trustees looks forward to a nationwide search to attract a candidate that can build upon and expand the vision and strategic plan that have been laid out for the next several years. We will be working with (Nicholson) over the next few weeks to assure an orderly transition before his departure in February,” Burke adds.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me