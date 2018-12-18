Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Art & Museums

Welcome the new year with a 'mess' at Carnegie Science Center

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, 11:03 a.m.
Carnegie Science Center will hold its 13th annual MessFest on Jan. 1.
carnegiesciencecenter.org
Updated 19 hours ago

Some people may plan to welcome the new year quietly, perhaps with a nice brunch and coffee. Lots of coffee.

But the younger members of the family, who may have gotten a good night’s rest on New Year’s Eve, might enjoy a little fun ruckus of their own on Jan. 1.

If you anticipate your kids may want to welcome in the new year, Carnegie Science Center’s 13th annual MessFess on Pittsburgh’s North Side might be the ticket.

The obviously “messy” celebration is free with general admission, and, according to a release, offers the “slimiest, yuckiest, and gooiest activities for visitors of all ages.”

Hear that, mom and dad?

From 10 a.m. to 5 pm, visitors get hands-on (literally) with the gooey substance Oobleck, share their creative side with finger painting, and enjoy a pudding “Pi” eating contest. The Egg Drop activity invites visitors to engineer a package for raw eggs that will protect their “egg-stronauts” as the eggs hurtle over a two-story drop.

Visitors will get messy, the release advises, so leave the nice new holiday duds at home and wear your “messiest” play clothes.

Details: 412-237-3400 or CarnegieScienceCenter.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

