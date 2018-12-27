The Westmoreland announces variety of exhibitions for 2019

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Westmoreland Museum of American Art promises to wow visitors with the exhibitions coming to its Cantilever Gallery during 2019.

“The exhibitions for 2019 were selected to present a variety of experiences for our visitors, offering both historical and contemporary perspectives that retain our commitment to our permanent collection and living artists, both regional and national,” said Chief Curator Barbara Jones, in a release. “Prepare to be wowed.”

“2019 provides such an array of exhibitions,” said Anne Kraybill, the Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO of the Greensburg museum, in a release. “Visitors will have the opportunity to think critically about how artistic depictions of Native Americans fueled cultural stereotypes, how the musical revolution of the 1960s transformed popular culture and how contemporary artists in our region are informing the national arts scene.

“Programming will also be a feature of the 2019 season with a wide variety of experiences from culinary programs, studio classes, musical performances, films, artist discussions and more,” she said.

The 2019 featured exhibitions are:

Circular Abstractions: Bull’s Eye Quilts — Through March 10

“Circular Abstractions, a touring exhibition that features some of the best machine-piecing and quilting being done today, displays quilts by 32 artists who were challenged to create works that interpreted the bull’s eye pattern,” the release says. “Artists responded to the invitation by deconstructing and reassembling the bull’s eye into new compositions, resulting in a strikingly complex body of images, with each piece conveying its own distinct voice.”

The exhibition was organized by the Muskegon (Mich.) Museum of Art with guest curator Nancy Crow. Travel is sponsored in part by Bayer Crop Science. The exhibition is made possible by The Westmoreland’s Hillman Exhibition Fund, the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and contributions from museum members and donors.

Mingled Visions: The Photographs of Edward S. Curtis and Will Wilson — March 30-June 30

“Mingled Visions” offers an intriguing comparison of two photographers capturing Native American life, according to the release.

Edward S. Curtis spent three decades in the late 19th and early 20th centuries photographing and documenting American Indian life in more than 40,000 images of more than 80 tribes throughout the American West.

Diné (Navajo) photographer Will Wilson resumes the documentary mission of Curtis from the standpoint of a 21st century indigenous artist, the release says. Wilson’s work includes studio portraits of indigenous artists, arts professionals and tribal governors.

Era of Cool: The Art of John Van Hamersveld — July 20-Oct. 20

During a 50-year career, multidisciplinary pop artist John Van Hamersveld has created influential and instantly recognizable graphic design, the release says. He created the legendary poster for the 1966 film “Endless Summer.” As art director for Capitol Records during the 1960s and 1970s, he designed album covers for The Beatles’ “Magical Mystery Tour,” The Grateful Dead’s “Skeletons in the Closet,” the Rolling Stones’ “Exile on Main Street,” and concert posters for artists such as Jimi Hendrix, Cream, Bob Dylan and others.

“Era of Cool” will include a selection of Van Hamersveld’s album covers, poster designs, drawings, mural designs, photography and paintings, the release says.

Associated Artists of Pittsburgh 107th Annual Exhibition — Nov. 2-Jan. 26, 2020

This juried exhibition of work by AAP member artists will feature some of the most esteemed contemporary art made in our region, the release says. Selected artists will be announced in the summer of 2019.

AAP is the oldest continuous-exhibiting artist member organization in the country, and has approximately 550 members who represent a full range of visual arts talent from traditional painting and sculpture to installation and new media, the release says. AAP showcases artists’ work through contemporary exhibitions, provides community-based education programs and facilitates dialogue among artists and the community.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.