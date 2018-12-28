Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art hosts portrait artist

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art , 1 Boucher Lane, Ligonier, will host a Lunch a l’Art program with New Stanton portrait artist Lisa Bane at noon on Jan. 17.

Bane, a commission portrait artist for six years, showed an early interest in and talent for art, according to a release.

She pursued a nursing career, but was forced to leave the profession in her mid-20s upon diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis.

Bane returned to her earlier passion, art, and now works primarily in oil and charcoal and specializes in both people and pet portraits. She currently is working on a series titled “Portrait of New Stanton Church”.

Her works are included in private collections throughout the U.S., Canada and South America.

The SAMA auxiliary will hold an 11 a.m. meeting prior to the lunch program. Those interested in joining may attend the meeting, contact the museum or visit its Facebook site .

Lunch a l’Art programs are offered to encourage a greater understanding of various art forms and movements, as well as foster a deeper appreciation for the museum’s exhibitions.

Program cost, including lunch and presentation, is $15. Reservations are required by Jan. 11.

Details: 724-238-6015 or ligonier@sama-art.org

