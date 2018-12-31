Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Art & Museums

Heinz History Center to host 'Destination Moon' Family Day with free admission to children 17-and-under

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, 2:39 p.m.
The Apollo 11 command module 'Columbia' is seen as part of the exhibit, Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission, at the Heinz History Center on Sept. 27, 2018.The Apollo 11 command module “Columbia” is seen as part of the exhibit, Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission, at the Heinz History Center on Sept. 27, 2018. Children 17-and-under get in free from 10 a.m. to 2 p./m. on Jan. 5.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
In honor of the Smithsonian’s “Destination Moon” exhibition, the Senator John Heinz History Center in Pittsburgh’s Strip District will host “Destination Moon Family Day: All Things Armstrong” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 5.

Developed by the National Air and Space Museum and the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service, “Destination Moon” takes visitors on an in-depth exploration of the Apollo 11 mission.

Families can learn about astronaut Neil Armstrong, the first human to walk on the moon, and life in zero gravity with visiting experts from the Armstrong Air and Space Museum in Wapakoneta, Ohio, during a special program at 11 a.m.

Guests can build a mini-command module and watch it take flight from the museum’s second-floor balcony, enjoy a mobile planetarium show, take a selfie on the moon and explore the “Destination Moon: The Apollo 11 Mission” exhibit, which runs through Feb. 18.

The also exhibit features a national treasure –the command module Columbia – along with more than 100 one-of-a-kind artifacts, including Buzz Aldrin’s helmet and gloves, a moon rock and the Apollo 11 crew’s survival kit.

The exhibit is free for children 17 and under. Regular admission applies for adults at $18.

Details: heinzhistorycenter.org

JoAnne Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

