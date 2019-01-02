Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Children invited to 'Fraktur & Fun' class at The Westmoreland

Shirley McMarlin | Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, 2:03 p.m.
A children’s “Fraktur & Fun” class is set for Jan. 12 in The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg. Here, young visitors to the museum draw on a glass drawing board during Family Day on Nov. 24, 2018.
Children ages 7 to 10 can try their hands at Fraktur, a Pennsylvania Dutch style of decorative calligraphy, during a Jan. 12 class in the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg.

“Fraktur & Fun” is scheduled for 10 a.m.-noon in the museum at 221 N. Main St.

Participants will tour the museum’s Fraktur gallery to learn about the artwork and then move to the studio to create their own Fraktur-style pieces.

The Westmoreland’s collection of Fraktur is thought to be the largest in North America. It was acquired in 2008 and includes more than 200 pieces collected by Joy and David Brocklebank.

Fraktur refers to documents, such as birth or wedding certificates, written in calligraphy and decorated with flower, heart or bird motifs.

The Fraktur session is part of the museum’s monthly series of art classes for ages 7-10 taught by a professional art instructor.

Fee is $20, or $15 for members. Space is limited and pre-registration is required.

Details: 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

