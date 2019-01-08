Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Art & Museums

Artists' work on display at Irwin gallery opening night

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, 4:03 p.m.
Work by local artists Jeff Donato and Ray Kuchinka will be exhibited beginning Jan. 10 at Irwin’s Feathers Artist Market and Gifts.
Facebook | Feathers-Artist-Market-Gifts
Work by local artists Jeff Donato and Ray Kuchinka will be exhibited beginning Jan. 10 at Irwin’s Feathers Artist Market and Gifts.

Updated 15 hours ago

Local artists Jeff Donato, who has instructed art at Westmoreland County Community College and Seton Hill University, and Ray Kuchinka, also a musician, will show their art work at Feathers Artist Market and Gifts, 102 Fourth St., Irwin, beginning with an opening night reception from 6-9 p.m. Jan. 10.

The exhibit is curated by Dan Overdorff.

The reception is open to the public and will include live entertainment and refreshments.

”Their artwork is pretty amazing. It’s beautiful and bright and makes you feel happy during this cold January month,” business owner Tracy Alaia says in an email.

Details: 412-818-8008 or Facebook

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me