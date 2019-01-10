Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Art & Museums

Mt. Lebanon photographer finds warmth, humanity on trip to Cuba

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019, 6:33 p.m.
Above, a Cuban father and son working a roofing job pose for a photo.
Jay Kuntz photos
Above, a math tutor demonstrates a problem for his class in Cuba.
Jay Kuntz photos
Above, a tobacco farm worker poses for a photo.
Jay Kuntz photos
Photographer Jay Kuntz of Mt. Lebanon was curious about what he viewed as “the chaotic relationship between the U.S. and Cuba,” and decided to use that as the inspiration for a photo essay.

The result of that trip is Kuntz’s “Portraiture of Cuba: Character & Emotions” gallery, which will be on display beginning in March at Ketchup City Creative in Sharpsburg.

“Using casual, candid, environmental and street photography, this showing explores the spirit and personality of our neighbors,” Kuntz said. “It portrays a small part of a much larger real-life drama.”

The official exhibit opening will be March 3 from 1:30 to 4:30, and a reception with live music will take place from 3 to 6 p.m. on March 9. On March 15 at 6:30 p.m., Kuntz will participate in a presentation and discussion about his trip and organizing his photos into a story about the island nation.

Kuntz said his experience interacting with the Cuban people was warm and enjoyable.

“In almost every interaction I was rewarded with an amplified expression of delight,” he wrote on his blog. “Sharing the image I had captured with the people resulted in more than a few hugs.”

Kuntz’s exhibit will be on display from March 1 to 17. The gallery is at 612 Main Street in Sharpsburg. Click here to read Kuntz’s photography blog.

For more, see KetchupCity.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

