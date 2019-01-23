Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Art & Museums

The Frick Pittsburgh appoints former The Westmoreland head in interim role

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019, 9:42 a.m.
Shane Dunlap
Judith O’Toole, Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO emerita of Greensburg’s The Westmoreland Museum of American Art , will serve as interim executive director of The Frick Pittsburgh, according to its board of directors.

O’Toole most recently served as acting director of Pittsburgh’s The Mattress Factory amid an investigation into sexual harassment claims at the popular tourist destination.

The Frick’s board is conducting a national search for its next director, following December’s announcement that current director Robin Nicholson will leave in February to take a similar position with Telfair Museums in Savannah, Ga.

The Frick board expects to permanently fill the position by year’s end.

O’Toole will officially assume her new, interim position on Feb. 1, and will oversee the day-to-day operations of the museum, located at 7227 Reynolds St. in Pittsburgh’s Point Breeze neighborhood.

“We are very fortunate to have (O’Toole’s) leadership while the search committee works to identify the right long-term leader for The Frick Pittsburgh. Her depth of experience will be an invaluable asset as we continue to advance our mission and build an even stronger institution. Together with an excellent staff and a committed board, we are confident the museum will be in capable hands as we search for a permanent executive director,” says board chair Chip Burke.

“I am excited to be joining The Frick in this moment of transition and look forward to working with its excellent staff and dedicated board of trustees. I am familiar with The Frick, having collaborated with my colleagues who served here as director in the past. It is a vital and respected thread in the cultural fabric of Pittsburgh and it is my honor to have been asked to serve in this capacity,” O’Toole adds.

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

