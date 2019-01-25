Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Art & Museums

Preview of Pittsburgh Opera's telling of POW's story set at Soldiers & Sailors

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, 4:54 p.m.
Soldiers and Sailors will host a musical preview of Pittsburgh Opera’s 'Glory Denied' on Jan. 31.
Facebook | SoldiersandSailors
Soldiers and Sailors will host a musical preview of Pittsburgh Opera’s 'Glory Denied' on Jan. 31.

Updated 20 hours ago

In celebration of Pittsburgh Opera’s upcoming premiere of “Glory Denied,” the company will hold a musical preview at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum at 6 p.m. Jan. 31 in Oakland.

“Glory Denied” tells the story of Colonel Jim Thompson, America’s longest-held prisoner of war, who spent nearly nine years in captivity during the Vietnam War.

After his brutal captivity in the jungles of southeast Asia, he returned home to a life far different that the one he left nearly a decade earlier.

The preview will be followed by discussion of the opera’s story and music, and insights on the Vietnam War and POW experience. Speakers will include members of the opera’s cast and artistic team and military experts.

The event is free and open to the public.

Registration is encouraged as space is limited.

Details: 412-621-4253 or soldiersandsailorshall.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me