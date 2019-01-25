Preview of Pittsburgh Opera's telling of POW's story set at Soldiers & Sailors

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In celebration of Pittsburgh Opera’s upcoming premiere of “Glory Denied,” the company will hold a musical preview at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum at 6 p.m. Jan. 31 in Oakland.

“Glory Denied” tells the story of Colonel Jim Thompson, America’s longest-held prisoner of war, who spent nearly nine years in captivity during the Vietnam War.

After his brutal captivity in the jungles of southeast Asia, he returned home to a life far different that the one he left nearly a decade earlier.

The preview will be followed by discussion of the opera’s story and music, and insights on the Vietnam War and POW experience. Speakers will include members of the opera’s cast and artistic team and military experts.

The event is free and open to the public.

Registration is encouraged as space is limited.

Details: 412-621-4253 or soldiersandsailorshall.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer.