West Overton site plans opening reception for World War II exhibit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

West Overton Village and Museums will hold an opening reception from 3-6 p.m. Feb. 9 as it hosts the traveling exhibition “We Can Do It! WWII.”

As the nation commemorates the 75th anniversary of World War II, the 500-square foot exhibit , created by the Senator John Heinz History Center, will be on display through March 26.

The $10 admission includes two complimentary adult drinks and light hors d’oeuvres.

The exhibit explores Western Pennsylvania’s impact on the home, industrial and battle fronts during World War II. Visitors to the exhibit will learn about the development of the jeep, a uniquely American invention produced by the American Bantam Car Co. in Butler, Butler County, and hear the stories behind Rosie the Riveter and the local Tuskegee Airmen whose contributions helped to turn the tide of the war.

To complement the traveling exhibit, West Overton has partnered with Brew: The Museum of Beer , the McCarl Coverlet Gallery , and several other local museums to curate an exhibit that explores southwestern Pennsylvania’s home front during the war.

Visitors will learn the war’s impact on local coal, distilling and brewing industries; and the value of rationing, scrapping and buying war bonds. They also will listen to oral interviews with local home front soldiers.

The traveling exhibit will end on March 26, but West Overton’s exhibit will be on display until Oct. 31.

Tickets can be purchased by contacting the museum, online or at the door.

Details: 724-887-7910 or westovertonvillage.org/events/

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.