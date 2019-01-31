Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Art & Museums

Artist will discuss metal smith work at Lunch a l'Art program

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, 10:03 a.m.
Metalworker Melissa Davenport at her studio and home in Scottdale, Pa. on Friday May 12, 2017.
Metal smith Melissa Davenport will present a program at the noon Feb. 21 Lunch a l’Art program at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley.

The $15 event includes lunch and presentation.

A teaching artist with SAMA and the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, Davenport combines metal art with science, history and other relevant subjects to enhance the learning experience for traditional and non-traditional students.

During the SAMA event, she will discuss the process of making flatware with examples of tools used and her product. A brief history of flatware will be included, and audience questions taken.

An 11 a.m. SAMA auxiliary meeting will precede the program. Interested participants may attend; to register contact the museum or visit the SAMA Ligonier Auxiliary Facebook page.

Details: 724-238-6015, email ligonier@sama-art.org or sama-art.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

