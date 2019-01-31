Pittsburgh Glass Center debuts Monmade design exhibition
Updated 18 hours ago
Pittsburgh Glass Center will hold an opening reception 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 1 for “Modern Meaning: A MONMADE Design Exhibition.”
The exhibit, described as featuring dynamic products from producers working in and around Pittsburgh, will remain on view through Feb. 19.
According to the glass center, the show challenges regional craft businesses, maker enterprises, entrepreneurial artists and design-build shops to to produce “thoughtfully designed and skillfully made goods.”
Those attending will view furniture, table and barware, lighting, textiles, decor and jewelry handmade or manufactured in Pittsburgh for national marketplace debut.
Participants include:
• Bones and All
• Broken Plates
• Building Bytes + Coded Clay
• Burghwood
• Camp Copeland
• Deep Green Woodworks
• Emmanuelle Wambach
• Gavin Benjamin
• Glenn Olcerst
• Jenna Vanden Brink
• Jowdy Studio
• KMJ Metalworks
• LaVerne Kemp
• Maia Leppo
• Margaret Haden
• Penn + Fairmount
• Riverside Design Group
• Roost Design Build
• Salvador Alane
• Savannah Hayes
• SPACAPAN
• Stak Ceramics
• Studio Glass Co.
• TAKTTIME
• Temper & Grit
• Urban Tree
Details: 412-365-2145 or pittsburghglasscenter.org
Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.