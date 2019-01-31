Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Art & Museums

Pittsburgh Glass Center debuts Monmade design exhibition

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, 12:03 p.m.
MONMADE and Pittsburgh Glass Center explore 'Modern Meaning' in new exhibit.
Facebook | MONMADE
MONMADE and Pittsburgh Glass Center explore 'Modern Meaning' in new exhibit.

Updated 19 hours ago

Pittsburgh Glass Center will hold an opening reception 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 1 for “Modern Meaning: A MONMADE Design Exhibition.”

The exhibit, described as featuring dynamic products from producers working in and around Pittsburgh, will remain on view through Feb. 19.

According to the glass center, the show challenges regional craft businesses, maker enterprises, entrepreneurial artists and design-build shops to to produce “thoughtfully designed and skillfully made goods.”

Those attending will view furniture, table and barware, lighting, textiles, decor and jewelry handmade or manufactured in Pittsburgh for national marketplace debut.

Participants include:

• Bones and All

• Broken Plates

• Building Bytes + Coded Clay

• Burghwood

• Camp Copeland

• Deep Green Woodworks

• Emmanuelle Wambach

• Gavin Benjamin

• Glenn Olcerst

• Jenna Vanden Brink

• Jowdy Studio

• KMJ Metalworks

• LaVerne Kemp

• Maia Leppo

• Margaret Haden

• Penn + Fairmount

• Riverside Design Group

• Roost Design Build

• Salvador Alane

• Savannah Hayes

• SPACAPAN

• Stak Ceramics

• Studio Glass Co.

• TAKTTIME

• Temper & Grit

• Urban Tree

Details: 412-365-2145 or pittsburghglasscenter.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me