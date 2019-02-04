Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Art & Museums

The Westmoreland Museum of American Art offers educators free membership

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, Feb. 4, 2019, 1:03 p.m.
Facebook | The Westmoreland
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art is offering K-12 educators in Westmoreland County a new free membership program.

Educator members receive museum membership benefits at no cost, and can access collection and exhibition-related programming designed specifically for teachers.

“We value the teachers and educators in our region and wanted to show our gratitude for their amazing work. We know that educators are life-long learners and by removing the barrier of price, we hope that educators will enjoy benefits like member exclusive behind-the-scenes events, discounted tickets, artist talks and studio workshops as well as participating in program offerings designed exclusively for them,” says Anne Kraybill, the museum’s Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO.

“One of the most exciting aspects of the new educator membership is that the museum, in partnership with the Westmoreland Intermediate Unit, will be offering opportunities for Act 48 professional development throughout the year. We are delighted to host our first educators’ only sneak peek and Act 48 session this spring in conjunction with our upcoming exhibition, ‘Mingled Visions,’ ” says Joan McGarry, director of education and visitor engagement.

Details: thewestmoreland.org/educator-membership

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

