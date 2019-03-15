Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Eastside Gallery in Forest Hills plans opening reception for 3-artist show
Eastside Gallery in Forest Hills plans opening reception for 3-artist show

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Friday, March 15, 2019 11:35 a.m
Bill Brunken will be featured with fellow artists Laura DeFazio and Jo-Anne Bates in an exhibition opening March 17 at Eastside Gallery in Forest Hills.

An opening reception for a show of new works by artists Bill Brunken, Laura DeFazio and Jo-Anne Bates is planned for 2-5 p.m. March 17 at Eastside Gallery in the Franklin Center Building, 4240 Greensburg Pike, Forest Hills.

The featured works are described this way:

• Bates: Rich, textural monotypes incorporating shredded junk-mail in a unique process.

• Brunken: Expressive abstracts in oil.

• DeFazio: Variations on a Theme: “Belly Up.” Photographs to graphic images.

Running through April 27, the exhibition also will include works by Adrienne Heinrich, Debra Platt, Susan Laansma Pollins, Phiris Kathryn Sickels and Kathleen Zimbicki.

The free reception will feature meet-and-greet with the artists, light fare and beverages.

Following the opening date, the exhibition can be seen by appointment or on the gallery website at eastside-gallery.com.

Details: 412-465-01410

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

