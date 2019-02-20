Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Emerald Isle descendants can learn more in Irish genealogy workshop
Art & Museums

Emerald Isle descendants can learn more in Irish genealogy workshop

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, February 20, 2019 11:15 a.m
Those with Irish heritage can attend the Irish Genealogy Workshop at the Senator John Heinz History Center on March 18.

Irish genealogy experts Fintan Mullan and Gillian Hunt from the Ulster Historical Foundation in Belfast will host the Senator John Heinz History Center’s fifth annual Irish Genealogy Workshop from 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. March 18.

The workshop is offered in partnership with the Westmoreland County Historical Society.

This in-depth, day-long workshop will explore a multitude of historic records and electronic resources to assist with genealogical research in Ireland.

Several new topics and an expanded networking session for connecting with fellow attendees and local genealogical societies will be offered this year.

Included are:

• Archives and Libraries in Ireland and Their Websites: An Introduction;

• Newspapers as a Source for Irish Research;

• The Penal Laws in Ireland: Records for Genealogy from the Penal Era;

• Using Wills and Testamentary Records: An Underused Source for Researching Irish Families.

Representatives from the History Center’s Detre Library & Archives, the Westmoreland County Historical Society and other local genealogical societies will share best practices and tips with visitors and fellow researchers.

Those attending can participate in a special curator-led tour of the History Center’s Irish American Collection on display within the museum’s fourth floor Special Collections Gallery.

Tickets are $25; box lunches will be available for an additional $10.95.

Details: heinzhistorycenter.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

