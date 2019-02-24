Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Art & Museums

Final weeks to see the Carnegie International at Carnegie Museum in Pittsburgh

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Sunday, February 24, 2019 12:01 a.m
Installation view of Beverly Semmes, FRP Arcade, 2018, Carnegie International, Carnegie Museum of Art.
Installation view of Josiah McElheny, with John Corbett and Jim Dempsey, Dusty Groove II: Space Is a Diamond, 2018, Carnegie International, Carnegie Museum of Art.
Installation view of Art Labor and Joan Jonas, Art Labor Hammock Café, 2016–present, and Drawn on the Wind, 2018, Carnegie International, Carnegie Museum of Art.

The 57th Carnegie International , Carnegie Museum of Art’s signature exhibition comes to a close March 25.

Over the next four weeks, there will be artist talks, creative drawing sessions and daily gallery interactions.

A concert “A Night of Deep Listening,” takes place on March 21.The galleries will be open until 11 p.m. that day as part of Third Thursday, the museum’s monthly late-night revel.

A symposium will take place on March 23 with presentations by University of Pittsburgh students and a keynote conversation by curator Ingrid Schaffner and Janera Solomon, executive director of the Kelly Strayhorn Theater.

Details: http://cmoa.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

