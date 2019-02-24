Final weeks to see the Carnegie International at Carnegie Museum in Pittsburgh
The 57th Carnegie International , Carnegie Museum of Art’s signature exhibition comes to a close March 25.
Over the next four weeks, there will be artist talks, creative drawing sessions and daily gallery interactions.
A concert “A Night of Deep Listening,” takes place on March 21.The galleries will be open until 11 p.m. that day as part of Third Thursday, the museum’s monthly late-night revel.
A symposium will take place on March 23 with presentations by University of Pittsburgh students and a keynote conversation by curator Ingrid Schaffner and Janera Solomon, executive director of the Kelly Strayhorn Theater.
