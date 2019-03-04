Focus On The Arts showcases magic of photography, painting

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Photographer Harry Shipman still appreciates the purity of using film.

“I have a dark room in my house,” says Shipman, as he stood in front of his work for the Focus On The Arts exhibit at Pittsburgh Mills. “With digital you can see if you got the shot, but with film you don’t know what you have until it is developed.”

Shipman has a way of getting the shot, whether it’s with film or with a digital camera, and people can see that when they view the exhibit.

What is it?

Focus On The Arts is a collection of creative works from Southwestern Pennsylvania artists, brought together by New Kensington Camera Club, Allegheny Valley League of Artists, and East Suburban Artist League.

The works are available for purchase.

It’s happening weekends through March 31 at Pittsburgh Mills, across from the food court.

This is the first time they are doing this kind of event at the mall, but have held similar happenings at over venues such as Arts, Beats and Treats last August.

“I think of them as three sister groups,” says Tami Sudy, event coordinator who is on the board of directors for the New Kensington Camera Club. “I am excited for everyone to see this exhibit because we have some very talented artists here. And this is a perfect space for a gallery. Our goal is to bring art to the people. Some can’t make it to a show in Pittsburgh or maybe can’t afford some of the art at those shows. This way, they get to experience art and our artists gain exposure.”

Say cheese

One of the photographers is donating his time for the candid shots photo booth where a $5 donation for a picture will be given to the Alle-Kiski Area Hope Center, an organization in Tarentum whose mission is the elimination of domestic violence through intervention, prevention and collaboration.

Meet the artists

Myra Maslowsky of Creighton, who has curated exhibitions at national embassies in Washington, D.C., is known for her oil paintings. She credits her mother for believing in her and supporting her love of art.

Pittsburgh sports artist Larry Klukaszewski will showcase his work of athletes such as Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis and Hall of Fame Boston Celtics player Larry Bird.

One of Klukaszewski’s signed sports print paintings has been donated for the winner of the scavenger hunt. Guests will be given a list of 20 businesses in the mall to visit and once they get a stamp from all, they will be entered in a drawing for the print on March 30.

Photographer Harry Shipman, president of the New Kensington Camera Club, enjoys taking shots of wildlife and landscapes and has recently ventured into portraits.

“This art and photography exhibit is a wonderful way to meet new people who may not know about our work,” Shipman says. “There are so many talented artists and photographers here in this one room. There are treasures in this room.”

Eileen Yeager of Murrysville said it’s great to meet everyone and she’s looking forward to talking to them about her work. She does etchings where she takes herbs, rolls them in ink and puts a wet piece of paper over the piece before running it through a printing press. She includes information each work on the back of the art.

“I like to educate with my art,” she says. “I love teaching about art because it’s a wonderful way to share what I’ve learned with others who have a passion for what we do.”

Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 11 am. to 5 p.m. Sundays

Meet the artists and photographers from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 9, including a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. which features acoustic music and light refreshments

Details: newkencamera club.org or esalart.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .