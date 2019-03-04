Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Focus On The Arts showcases magic of photography, painting | TribLIVE.com
More A&E

Focus On The Arts showcases magic of photography, painting

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, March 4, 2019 1:30 a.m
819651_web1_VND-LIV-FOCUSARTS-030419
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tribune-Review
These are photos taken by Aleesha Kelly of Leechburg whose Model Mothers Project focuses on abused and addicted women who share their journey with the photographer. The pictures are part of the exhibit Focus On The Arts. She is one of the artists whose collection of creative works from Southwestern Pennsylvania showcase the talent of the New Kensington Camera Club, the Allegheny Valley League of Artists and East Suburban League. This show is being held weekends in March at Pittsburgh Mills Mall.
819651_web1_VND-LIV-FOCUSARTS-HARRY-030419
Harry Shipman
The picture of this American bald eagle was taken by Harry Shipman, president of the New Kensington Camera Club and is part of the exhibit Focus On The Arts.
819651_web1_VND-LIV-FOCUSARTS-HARRY-1-030419
Harry Shipman
The picture of this osprey was taken by Harry Shipman, president of the New Kensington Camera Club.
819651_web1_VND-LIV-FOCUSARTS-HARRY-PHOTOS-030419
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tribune-Review
Harry Shipman, president of the New Kensington Camera Club, poses by some of the pictures he has taken which are part of the exhibit Focus On The Arts.
819651_web1_VND-LIV-FOCUSARTS-BIRD-030419
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh sports artist Larry Klukaszewski created this work of former Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Larry Bird.
819651_web1_VND-LIV-FOCUSARTS-MYRA-030419
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tribune-Review
Myra Maslowsky of Creighton poses by some of the oil paintings she’s done which are part of the exhibit “Focus On The Arts.” This show is being held weekends in March at Pittsburgh Mills Mall.
819651_web1_VND-LIV-FOCUSARTS-EILEEN-030419
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tribune-Review
Eileen Yeager of Murrysville straighens one of her etchings as she sets up her area of the gallery where her work is part of the exhibit “Focus On The Arts.”
819651_web1_VND-LIV-FOCUSARTS-BETTIS-030419
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tribune-Review
Pittsburgh sports artist Larry Klukaszewski created this work of former Steelers running back Jerome Bettis.
819651_web1_VND-LIV-FOCUSARTS-OVERALL-030419
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tribune-Review
“Focus On The Arts” is a collection of creative works from Southwestern Pennsylvania that showcases the talent of the New Kensington Camera Club, the Allegheny Valley League of Artists and East Suburban League. This show is being held weekends in March at Pittsburgh Mills Mall in Frazer.

32 minutes ago

Photographer Harry Shipman still appreciates the purity of using film.

“I have a dark room in my house,” says Shipman, as he stood in front of his work for the Focus On The Arts exhibit at Pittsburgh Mills. “With digital you can see if you got the shot, but with film you don’t know what you have until it is developed.”

Shipman has a way of getting the shot, whether it’s with film or with a digital camera, and people can see that when they view the exhibit.

What is it?

Focus On The Arts is a collection of creative works from Southwestern Pennsylvania artists, brought together by New Kensington Camera Club, Allegheny Valley League of Artists, and East Suburban Artist League.

The works are available for purchase.

It’s happening weekends through March 31 at Pittsburgh Mills, across from the food court.

This is the first time they are doing this kind of event at the mall, but have held similar happenings at over venues such as Arts, Beats and Treats last August.

“I think of them as three sister groups,” says Tami Sudy, event coordinator who is on the board of directors for the New Kensington Camera Club. “I am excited for everyone to see this exhibit because we have some very talented artists here. And this is a perfect space for a gallery. Our goal is to bring art to the people. Some can’t make it to a show in Pittsburgh or maybe can’t afford some of the art at those shows. This way, they get to experience art and our artists gain exposure.”

Say cheese

One of the photographers is donating his time for the candid shots photo booth where a $5 donation for a picture will be given to the Alle-Kiski Area Hope Center, an organization in Tarentum whose mission is the elimination of domestic violence through intervention, prevention and collaboration.

Meet the artists

Myra Maslowsky of Creighton, who has curated exhibitions at national embassies in Washington, D.C., is known for her oil paintings. She credits her mother for believing in her and supporting her love of art.

Pittsburgh sports artist Larry Klukaszewski will showcase his work of athletes such as Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis and Hall of Fame Boston Celtics player Larry Bird.

One of Klukaszewski’s signed sports print paintings has been donated for the winner of the scavenger hunt. Guests will be given a list of 20 businesses in the mall to visit and once they get a stamp from all, they will be entered in a drawing for the print on March 30.

Photographer Harry Shipman, president of the New Kensington Camera Club, enjoys taking shots of wildlife and landscapes and has recently ventured into portraits.

“This art and photography exhibit is a wonderful way to meet new people who may not know about our work,” Shipman says. “There are so many talented artists and photographers here in this one room. There are treasures in this room.”

Eileen Yeager of Murrysville said it’s great to meet everyone and she’s looking forward to talking to them about her work. She does etchings where she takes herbs, rolls them in ink and puts a wet piece of paper over the piece before running it through a printing press. She includes information each work on the back of the art.

“I like to educate with my art,” she says. “I love teaching about art because it’s a wonderful way to share what I’ve learned with others who have a passion for what we do.”

Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturdays and 11 am. to 5 p.m. Sundays

Meet the artists and photographers from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. March 9, including a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. which features acoustic music and light refreshments

Details: newkencamera club.org or esalart.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: More A and E | Museums
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.