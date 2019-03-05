Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Fort Ligonier introduces new, rare artifacts with coffee lecture | TribLIVE.com
Art & Museums

Fort Ligonier introduces new, rare artifacts with coffee lecture

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 1:00 p.m
836463_web1_gtr-liv-coffeecollections1-030519
Submitted
Erica Nuckles, Fort Ligonier’s director of history and collections, will present a lecture on the museum’s newly acquired artifacts on March 17.

About an hour ago

Fort Ligonier’s director of history and collections, Erica Nuckles, will introduce rare artifacts Fort Ligonier is adding to its French and Indian War collection with a coffee lecture at 2 p.m. March 17 in its Center for History Education.

Fort Ligonier was the successful bidder on several lots last September during auction of the collection of Walter J. O’Connor. According to museum officials, support from the Katherine Mabis McKenna Foundation assisted with adding several noteworthy items to the site at 200 S. Market St., Ligonier.

“Each of these artifacts has a story that surrounds it that includes not only the people and events associated with it, but also how it was produced, acquired and used in the 18th-century Atlantic world,” Nuckles says.

The collection includes a circa-1760s “map” powder horn depicting sites along the Forbes Road, including Fort Ligonier and Pittsburgh. The fine etching on the horn is extensive, with the map also tracing the Hudson and Mohawk rivers in New York state, officials add.

The museum also placed the winning bid on what museum officials term “a treasure trove of important documents,” including a letter from John St. Clair, quartermaster of the Forbes Campaign, to Col. James Burd written Aug. 27, 1758, when St. Clair was just east of where the fort was about to be built.

Also new to the collection is a set of 21 documents associated with Maj. James Grant and pertaining to Pontiac’s War and its impact on the Forbes Road in 1763. The set includes a letter from Col. Henry Bouquet to Grant; a letter composed at Fort Ligonier by Capt. James Robertson to Grant; and a casualty list from the critical Battle of Bushy Run.

The new acquisitions include the “Minutes” from the Treaty of Easton, a work published shortly after the October 1758 negotiations between the British forces under Gen. John Forbes and the Ohio Indians that helped to neutralize native support for the French at Fort Duquesne.

Cost for the lecture is $15.

Details: 724-238-9701 or email Candace Gross by March 14 at cgross@fortligonier.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: AandE | Museums
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.