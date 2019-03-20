FR Panther Foundation preps for annual Festival of the Arts

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Last year, patrons at Franklin Regional’s annual Festival of the Arts helped raise $52,000 for the FR Panther Foundation, money that was used for education program grants within the district.

On April 4, foundation officials are hoping to boost that number even higher.

About 300 people attended last year’s festival, which features student-created art, paintings, drawings, live demonstrations and musical entertainment.

“This year, we hope to double the number of patrons, so we have created a ‘Family Pass’ to make it more economical for families to attend the event,” said district spokeswoman and foundation executive director Cara Zanella.

For 2019, 12 professional artists have donated pieces that will be part of a silent auction. Festival patrons will have the chance to bid on these pieces and meet several of the artists. Artists will also be exhibiting a collection of their works and providing live art demonstrations.

Patrons will be able to try out the art department’s virtual reality rig, and there will be a fashion show featuring student-designed clothing.

Below, check out art students using the VR rig:

“Our students and our Festival of the Arts Committee, made up of FR art and music teachers, administrators, Foundation Board members, and community members, work tirelessly to make this a family-friendly event that promotes all forms of art,” Zanella said. “Our students never cease to amaze us on the high caliber of art they produce for this show.”

An array of appetizers and desserts will be served to patrons, along with the silent auction, and a basket raffle will be offered.

The festival will be from 6-8 p.m., April 4 at Franklin Regional Senior High School, 3210 School Road in Murrysville.

Tickets will be sold at the door this year, and will be $15 for adults, $10 for students, $5 for senior citizens with a Franklin Regional Gold Card and $25 for a Family Pass (family of four).

For more information, or to donate raffle baskets or other items, call Zanella at 724-327-5456, ext. 7624 or email czanella@franklinregional.k12.pa.us.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter .