Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
FR Panther Foundation preps for annual Festival of the Arts | TribLIVE.com
Art & Museums

FR Panther Foundation preps for annual Festival of the Arts

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, March 20, 2019 5:30 a.m

About an hour ago

Last year, patrons at Franklin Regional’s annual Festival of the Arts helped raise $52,000 for the FR Panther Foundation, money that was used for education program grants within the district.

On April 4, foundation officials are hoping to boost that number even higher.

About 300 people attended last year’s festival, which features student-created art, paintings, drawings, live demonstrations and musical entertainment.

“This year, we hope to double the number of patrons, so we have created a ‘Family Pass’ to make it more economical for families to attend the event,” said district spokeswoman and foundation executive director Cara Zanella.

For 2019, 12 professional artists have donated pieces that will be part of a silent auction. Festival patrons will have the chance to bid on these pieces and meet several of the artists. Artists will also be exhibiting a collection of their works and providing live art demonstrations.

Patrons will be able to try out the art department’s virtual reality rig, and there will be a fashion show featuring student-designed clothing.

Below, check out art students using the VR rig:

“Our students and our Festival of the Arts Committee, made up of FR art and music teachers, administrators, Foundation Board members, and community members, work tirelessly to make this a family-friendly event that promotes all forms of art,” Zanella said. “Our students never cease to amaze us on the high caliber of art they produce for this show.”

An array of appetizers and desserts will be served to patrons, along with the silent auction, and a basket raffle will be offered.

The festival will be from 6-8 p.m., April 4 at Franklin Regional Senior High School, 3210 School Road in Murrysville.

Tickets will be sold at the door this year, and will be $15 for adults, $10 for students, $5 for senior citizens with a Franklin Regional Gold Card and $25 for a Family Pass (family of four).

For more information, or to donate raffle baskets or other items, call Zanella at 724-327-5456, ext. 7624 or email czanella@franklinregional.k12.pa.us.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: AandE | Museums | Local | Murrysville
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.