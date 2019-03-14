French-inspired Cafe Marchand to open in The Westmoreland

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The new Cafe Marchand will open March 30 in The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg.

A partnership with French Express of Latrobe, the café will offer a rotating menu of hot soups, quiches, freshly prepared sandwiches and salads, pastries and gourmet grab-and-go snacks, along with coffee, wine, Pennsylvania craft beers and other craft beverages.

Chefs Christophe Fichet and Nicolas Grunewald, both natives of France, have developed a menu that includes free-range chicken salad on croissant, smoked salmon on brioche and arugula salad with thyme-roasted onions and tomatoes, as well desserts like limoncello cream cake, tiramisu, fruit clafoutis and macarons.

“French Express is influenced by the global experiences of its owners and dedicated to creating delicious, healthy alternatives to typical fast and pre-packaged foods,” according to The Westmoreland.

The café, located in The Westmoreland’s gift shop, features interior design by artist Tadao Arimoto, who is also designing a new welcome desk for the lobby.

Cafe patrons will find seating throughout the first floor, which offers views of downtown Greensburg from its location at 221 N. Main St.

“We’ve named the café in honor of Mary Marchand Woods, whose generous bequest established The Westmoreland in 1959,” says Anne Kraybill, the museum’s Richard M. Scaife Director and CEO. “She was a longtime Greensburg resident who wanted her community to have an important cultural institution. Food is culture, so we could not think of a more appropriate way to honor her memory.”

The café will be open during The Westmoreland’s hours of operation, which have been expanded. New hours, beginning March 30, will be:

• 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays

• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays

• Closed Mondays-Tuesdays, except for scheduled school groups and partner programs.

Admission to the museum is now free after the elimination last year of a suggested donation policy.

Funding for Café Marchand comes in part from the Westmoreland County Tourism Grant Program.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .