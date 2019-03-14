Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
French-inspired Cafe Marchand to open in The Westmoreland | TribLIVE.com
Art & Museums

French-inspired Cafe Marchand to open in The Westmoreland

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Thursday, March 14, 2019 9:00 a.m
880259_web1_gtr-liv-westmorelandcafe01-031519
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg has partnered with chefs Nicolas Grunewald (left) and Christophe Fichet, owners of French Express in Latrobe, for its new Cafe Marchand, opening March 30.
880259_web1_gtr-liv-westmorelandcafe02-031519
The new Cafe Marchand will open March 30 in The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg.

About an hour ago

The new Cafe Marchand will open March 30 in The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg.

A partnership with French Express of Latrobe, the café will offer a rotating menu of hot soups, quiches, freshly prepared sandwiches and salads, pastries and gourmet grab-and-go snacks, along with coffee, wine, Pennsylvania craft beers and other craft beverages.

Chefs Christophe Fichet and Nicolas Grunewald, both natives of France, have developed a menu that includes free-range chicken salad on croissant, smoked salmon on brioche and arugula salad with thyme-roasted onions and tomatoes, as well desserts like limoncello cream cake, tiramisu, fruit clafoutis and macarons.

“French Express is influenced by the global experiences of its owners and dedicated to creating delicious, healthy alternatives to typical fast and pre-packaged foods,” according to The Westmoreland.

The café, located in The Westmoreland’s gift shop, features interior design by artist Tadao Arimoto, who is also designing a new welcome desk for the lobby.

Cafe patrons will find seating throughout the first floor, which offers views of downtown Greensburg from its location at 221 N. Main St.

“We’ve named the café in honor of Mary Marchand Woods, whose generous bequest established The Westmoreland in 1959,” says Anne Kraybill, the museum’s Richard M. Scaife Director and CEO. “She was a longtime Greensburg resident who wanted her community to have an important cultural institution. Food is culture, so we could not think of a more appropriate way to honor her memory.”

The café will be open during The Westmoreland’s hours of operation, which have been expanded. New hours, beginning March 30, will be:

• 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays

• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays

• Closed Mondays-Tuesdays, except for scheduled school groups and partner programs.

Admission to the museum is now free after the elimination last year of a suggested donation policy.

Funding for Café Marchand comes in part from the Westmoreland County Tourism Grant Program.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Shirley at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.