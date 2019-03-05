Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Latrobe Art Center to showcase renovated galleries | TribLIVE.com
Art & Museums

Latrobe Art Center to showcase renovated galleries

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, March 5, 2019 4:30 p.m
838281_web1_gtr-LatArtRenov-030619
Latrobe Art Center
An employee of J.J. Hauser & Sons begins refinishing the floor of the Latrobe Art Center’s Annex Gallery in December 2018.

The public is invited to explore Latrobe Art Center’s recently renovated galleries during an open house from 5 to 7 p.m., March 14.

Located in three adjacent connected storefronts at 819 Ligonier St., at the corner of Latrobe’s Main Street, the center and its café were closed from Dec. 21 to Jan. 6, while the bulk of work on the renovations was completed.

“The renovations have completely changed the atmosphere of our art center,” Executive Director Lauren Buches said. “Our Annex Gallery especially has transformed into a museum-worthy gallery space.”

That gallery, in the central storefront, has gained a lounge area fitted with armchairs and USB outlets.

“We want patrons to use our new lounge area to relax, read a book, study for classes, or maybe even work on something creative,” Buches said.

The renovations also included new furniture and updated kitchen appliances for Ricolita’s Cafe, in the Main Gallery adjacent to Main Street, installation of a rear brick wall and new track lighting in the Annex Gallery, and fresh paint on the walls of both galleries.

A $5,000 grant from the Latrobe Industrial Development Authority paid for sanding and staining of the original hardwood floor.

The space occupied by the center previously has housed various retail businesses including Volkwein’s Music and Kamps Shoes.

Other grants for the renovations were received from the John & Regina Rafferty Bruno Memorial Fund and the Katherine Mabis McKenna Foundation.

Light snacks and beverages will be served after the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce begins the open house with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The center is planning additional renovations next January to update its remaining classroom gallery — with new paint, track lighting and a refinished floor to match the other two galleries.

More information about the center is available by visiting latrobeartcenter.org or by calling 724-537-7011.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

