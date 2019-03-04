Latrobe watercolorist discusses craft, demonstrates technique at SAMA program

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Latrobe watercolorist Peg Panasiti will discuss her technique and give a painting demonstration at noon March 21 during the Lunch a l’Art program at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley in Ligonier Township.

Panasiti is a painter with four decades of working in watercolor, according to the museum. She often works from still lifes and her palette includes hues of red, yellow and blue. Panasiti employs her art to attempt to turn ordinary objects into the extraordinary.

Experienced in acrylic and oil painting, Panasiti also conducts workshops and classes for arts organizations. Her work currently is on view in the Latrobe and Greensburg art centers, as well as in the Bellefonte Art Museum in Centre County.

A SAMA auxiliary meeting will be held prior to the program at 11 a.m. Those interested in joining the auxiliary can attend; contact the museum or visit the SAMA Ligonier Auxiliary Facebook page.

Cost for the March 21 program, including lunch and presentation, is $15. Reservations are required by March 15.

Details: 724-238-6015 or email ligonier@sama-art.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .