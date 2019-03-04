Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Latrobe watercolorist discusses craft, demonstrates technique at SAMA program | TribLIVE.com
Art & Museums

Latrobe watercolorist discusses craft, demonstrates technique at SAMA program

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, March 4, 2019 2:00 p.m
814900_web1_gtr-liv-samacolorist1-030419
pegspalette.com
Painting by Latrobe artist Peg Panasiti of Latrobe, featured artist for the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art, Ligonier, March 21 event.

About an hour ago

Latrobe watercolorist Peg Panasiti will discuss her technique and give a painting demonstration at noon March 21 during the Lunch a l’Art program at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley in Ligonier Township.

Panasiti is a painter with four decades of working in watercolor, according to the museum. She often works from still lifes and her palette includes hues of red, yellow and blue. Panasiti employs her art to attempt to turn ordinary objects into the extraordinary.

Experienced in acrylic and oil painting, Panasiti also conducts workshops and classes for arts organizations. Her work currently is on view in the Latrobe and Greensburg art centers, as well as in the Bellefonte Art Museum in Centre County.

A SAMA auxiliary meeting will be held prior to the program at 11 a.m. Those interested in joining the auxiliary can attend; contact the museum or visit the SAMA Ligonier Auxiliary Facebook page.

Cost for the March 21 program, including lunch and presentation, is $15. Reservations are required by March 15.

Details: 724-238-6015 or email ligonier@sama-art.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Mary at 724-836-5401, mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

Categories: AandE | Museums
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.